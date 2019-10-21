Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 21. 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.