Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 22, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers after 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated snow showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.