Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct 23, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 23, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Advertisement

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.