Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 24, 2019, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 24, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 7 pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 21 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of snow showers during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.