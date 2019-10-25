Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 25, 2019, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 25, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater Couty seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Night –Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.