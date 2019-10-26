Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 26, 2019, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMNG (Oct. 26, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 9 pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.