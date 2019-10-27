Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 27, 2019, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct 27, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 18. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday- Snow showers are likely. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 11. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Areas of blowing snow before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Blustery, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 37.