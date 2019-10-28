Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 28, 2019, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly after 4 am. Low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 7 am. Patchy blowing snow after 7 am. Cloudy, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -20. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 am and 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 15. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Advertisement

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41.