Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 29, 2019, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 29, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers, mainly before 4 pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 11 am and 2 pm. High near 10. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 7 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -25. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.