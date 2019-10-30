Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Oct. 30, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -30. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.