Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 1, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.