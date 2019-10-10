Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 10, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.