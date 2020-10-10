Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 10, 2020

(October 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Snow showers likely before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Very windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Advertisement

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.