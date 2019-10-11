Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 11, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.