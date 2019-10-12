Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 12, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.