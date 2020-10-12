Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 12, 2020

(October 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Very windy, with a west wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.