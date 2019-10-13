Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 13, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.