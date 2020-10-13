Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 13, 2020

(October 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

High Wind Watch in Sublette and Converse counties today. Carbon, Albany, and Laramie counties under High Wind Warnings with portions of I-80 experiencing wind gusts of between 40 and 65 mph with some higher elevations experiencing wind gusts to 80 mph.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.