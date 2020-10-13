Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 13, 2020

High Wind Watch in Sublette and Converse counties today. Carbon, Albany, and Laramie counties under High Wind Warnings with portions of I-80 experiencing wind gusts of between 40 and 65 mph with some higher elevations experiencing wind gusts to 80 mph.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.