Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 14, 2019, Monday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County Weather from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.