Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 14, 2020

(October 14, 2020) — High Wind Warning in effect today until 7 p.m.  Damaging winds may blow down or damage trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Very windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 38 to 43 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind 28 to 38 mph decreasing to 11 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

 

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

 

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

