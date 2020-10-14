Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 14, 2020

(October 14, 2020) — High Wind Warning in effect today until 7 p.m. Damaging winds may blow down or damage trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Very windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 38 to 43 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind 28 to 38 mph decreasing to 11 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.