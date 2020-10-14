Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 14, 2020

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.