Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 15, 2019

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.