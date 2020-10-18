Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 18, 2020

(October 18, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County Weather for the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.