Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 19, 2020

(October 19, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.