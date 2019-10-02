Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 2, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 3 pm. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 4 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 22. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday – Widespread frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 31. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.