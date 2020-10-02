Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 2, 2020

(October 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.