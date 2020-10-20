Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 20, 2020

(October 20, 2020) — Here is the seven-day forecast for Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers between 7 am and 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm, then scattered rain showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Snow showers are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.