Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 21, 2020

(October 21, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the U.S. Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain after 3 am, mixing with snow after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of snow showers between 7 am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 am and noon, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Blustery.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.