Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 24, 2020

(October 24, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Record-breaking cold temperatures Sunday and Monday

Today – A slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely before 9 pm, then snow. Patchy blowing snow after 5 am. Low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming east northeast 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – Snow, mainly before noon. High near 13. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 24. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.