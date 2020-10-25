Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 25, 2020

(October 25, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy blowing snow before 5 pm. High near 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.