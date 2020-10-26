Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 26, 2020

(October 26, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the U.S. Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.