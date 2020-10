Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 28, 2020

(October 28, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.