Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 29, 2020

(October 29, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the U.S. Weather Service in Riveron, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.