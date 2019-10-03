Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 3, 2019, Thursday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 31. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Advertisement

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 26.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.