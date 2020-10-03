Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 3, 2020

(October 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.