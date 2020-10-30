Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 30, 2020

(October 30, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.