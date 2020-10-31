Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 31, 2020

(October 31, 2020) — Here is your seven-day weather forecast for Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.