Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 4, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater County from noon until 6:00 p.m. Strong wind warnings are also in effect for the surrounding counties.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.