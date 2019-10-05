Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 5, 2019, Saturday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.