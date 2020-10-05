Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 5, 2020

(October 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, for Sweetwater, Sublette, Uinta, and Lincoln counties from noon to 7 p.m. today. Low humidity, warm temperatures, and increasing winds gusting to 30 mph will cause high fire dangers.

Today – Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.