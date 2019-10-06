Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 6, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain showers between noon and 4 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52.