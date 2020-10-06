Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 6, 2020

(October 6, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.