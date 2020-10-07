Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 7, 2020

(October 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – A chance of rain showers before 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.