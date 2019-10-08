Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 8, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain showers between 11 am and 4 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 53.