Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 8, 2020

(October 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from noon to 8 p.m. Warm temperatures, low humidity readings, and gusty winds will increase fire danger today.

Today – Widespread smoke. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.