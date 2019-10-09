Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 9, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Spring, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered rain showers before 4 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered snow showers after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7 pm and 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.