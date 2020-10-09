Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 9, 2020

(October 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 9 am, then a chance of rain showers after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.