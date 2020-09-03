Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 03, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread haze before 7 am. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Sunny, with a high near 65.