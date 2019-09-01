Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 1, 2019, Sunday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning from 12:00 p.m. today until Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Please be very careful with any burning situations.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Labor Day Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.