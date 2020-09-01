Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 1, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.