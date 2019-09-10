Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 10, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.